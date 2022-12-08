Indian Pharma Market Posts Best Growth Of This Fiscal In November
Industry sales rose 17.3% year-on-year in November, rebounding from a slowdown in October.
India's pharmaceutical market rebounded in November to grow at the fastest pace so far this fiscal.
Industry sales rose 17.3% year-on-year in November, according to data from All Indian Origin Chemists and Distributors. That compares with a 6.6% year-on-year increase in November 2021 and 7.2% growth in October this year.
“The Indian pharmaceuticals market has delivered a healthy performance between June 2022 to November 2022 (average monthly growth at 13.3% year-on-year) except in the month of October 2022, where muted performance across top five therapies resulted in single-digit growth—7.2%year-on-year," said Krishnanath Munde, associate director at India Ratings.
The revenue growth in November was driven by robust performance across top 10 therapies, which comprise 86% of Indian pharmaceutical market.
"Price and volume growth have driven the overall market performance in November 2022," he said.
Volumes grew 9% year-on-year in November 2022, according to a sector note by Motilal Oswal.
Key Highlights For Quarter Ended November 2022
Overall market grew 12.5% year-on-year, compared to 8.3% last year.
Volumes grew 3.8% year-on-year versus 1.6% last year.
New product launches registered 2% growth, as against 1.3% year-on-year.
Prices increased by 6.7% year-on-year. That compares to 5.4% last year.
Therapy-Wise Growth
According to Munde, a notable development during the month was that anti-infective therapy reported a growth of 14.8% year-on-year against a negative 1.2% year-on-year performance last month.
As per AIOCD data:
Sales of gynecological products rose the most by 23.9%, followed by 20.9% growth in the respiratory segment.
Vitamin segment reported growth of 18.7%, while dermatological segment grew 18.2%.
Neurological/CNS, cardiac, pain and gastroenterology segments grew in the range of 16-17%.
Anti-infectives and anti-diabetic segments grew 14.8% and 11.8%, respectively, over the year-ago period.
MAT Performance
According to India Ratings, the moving annual total—or 12-month rolling sales—of overall pharma products rose 7.3% in November.
Company Performance
"Among the top 20 corporates, Intas Pharmaceuticals (23.7%), GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals (20.6%), Abbott India (19.9%), and Emcure Pharmaceuticals (18.8%) grew notably higher than Indian pharma market growth in November 2022," according to Motilal Oswal's industry note.
Performance of some key listed pharmaceutical companies based on AIOCD data:
Higher-Than-Market Growth
Alkem Laboratories Ltd. reported the highest year-on-year growth of 24.8% in November, followed by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.'s 23.9% year-on-year growth.
GSK Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. and Abbott India Ltd. rose in the 20% range over the previous year, while Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. grew around 17.5% year-on-year outperforming the market.
Lower-Than-Market Growth
Cipla Ltd. reported year-on-year growth of 17.2%, followed by Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., which reported a growth of 16.1%.
Ipca Laboratories Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Lupin Ltd. reported double-digit growth of 15.2%, 14.8% and 10.4%, respectively.
Sanofi India Ltd. and Pfizer Ltd. underperformed, reporting single-digit growth of 8.5% and 1.9% year-on-year, respectively.