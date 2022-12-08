Indian Pharma Market Posts Best Growth Of This Fiscal In November

India's pharmaceutical market rebounded in November to grow at the fastest pace so far this fiscal.

Industry sales rose 17.3% year-on-year in November, according to data from All Indian Origin Chemists and Distributors. That compares with a 6.6% year-on-year increase in November 2021 and 7.2% growth in October this year.

“The Indian pharmaceuticals market has delivered a healthy performance between June 2022 to November 2022 (average monthly growth at 13.3% year-on-year) except in the month of October 2022, where muted performance across top five therapies resulted in single-digit growth—7.2%year-on-year," said Krishnanath Munde, associate director at India Ratings.

The revenue growth in November was driven by robust performance across top 10 therapies, which comprise 86% of Indian pharmaceutical market.

"Price and volume growth have driven the overall market performance in November 2022," he said.

Volumes grew 9% year-on-year in November 2022, according to a sector note by Motilal Oswal.