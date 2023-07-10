Indian Pharma Market Grows 6% In June On High Base

The Indian pharmaceutical sector reported a single-digit growth in June on a high base, driven by a rise in price and growth in new products.

Industry sales were up 6% over June last year when sales had expanded 16.5%, according to data from the All Indian Origin Chemists and Distributors Ltd. Sales had risen 5.6% in May.

"The growth came in below the 10–11% pharma market growth expectation for FY24, primarily on account of the continued decline in volume growth in June 2023," said Krishnanath Munde, associate director at India Ratings and Research Pvt.

The growth was aided by price hikes and new product launches, Munde told BQ Prime. "India Ratings maintains its Indian pharma market growth estimates for FY24 would be 10–11% year-on-year."