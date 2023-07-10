Indian Pharma Market Grows 6% In June On High Base
Volumes declined 2.1%, while prices rose 5% year-on-year, according to AIOCD data.
The Indian pharmaceutical sector reported a single-digit growth in June on a high base, driven by a rise in price and growth in new products.
Industry sales were up 6% over June last year when sales had expanded 16.5%, according to data from the All Indian Origin Chemists and Distributors Ltd. Sales had risen 5.6% in May.
"The growth came in below the 10–11% pharma market growth expectation for FY24, primarily on account of the continued decline in volume growth in June 2023," said Krishnanath Munde, associate director at India Ratings and Research Pvt.
The growth was aided by price hikes and new product launches, Munde told BQ Prime. "India Ratings maintains its Indian pharma market growth estimates for FY24 would be 10–11% year-on-year."
Key Highlights
Volumes declined 2.1% versus a 9.3% rise last year.
Prices increased by 5% year-on-year, compared to 6.2% last year.
New product launches registered a growth of 3.1% against a rise of 1.1% over the previous year.
In the first half of 2023, the growth in average price and new products stood at 5.6% and 3.2% respectively, while the volume growth fell 1.1% against overall average market growth of 7.7% over last year, according to Munde.
Therapy-Wise Growth
According to data from the AIOCD:
Sales of the pain segment rose the most at 10%, followed by the cardiac and neurological segments, which reported an 8% growth.
The respiratory and dermatological segments reported a growth of around 7%, while the gynaecological products rose 6%.
Anti-diabetic and vitamin segment sales rose around 5%, while gastroenterology grew by 4%.
Anti-infectives segment reported a low-single digit growth of 2%.
MAT Performance
The moving annual total or 12-month rolling sales of overall pharma products rose 9.8% in June, according to the AIOCD. That compares to 6.6% in June 2022 and 11.8% in June 2021.
Company Performance
Here's how the key listed pharmaceutical companies performed, based on AIOCD data:
Higher-Than-Market Growth
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. reported the highest growth in June. It rose 14% over last June.
This was followed by Ajanta Pharma Ltd. and Abbott India Ltd., which also reported a strong double-digit growth of 13% and 12% respectively.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. grew by around 10%, while Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Mankind Pharma Ltd., Alembic Pharma Ltd., Lupin Ltd. and Cipla Ltd. rose in the range of 7–8%.
In-Line With Market Growth
Eris Lifesciences Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Alkem Laboratories Ltd. reported a growth of around 6%, in line with market performance.
Lower-Than-Market Growth
FDC Ltd. and Indoco Remedies Ltd. reported a growth of around 5%.
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. and Ipca Laboratories Ltd. reported a low sales growth of less than 1%.
JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd. reported a 0.7% decline in sales, followed by GSK Pharmaceuticals Ltd. which saw a decline of around 2%.
Sanofi India Ltd. reported an 8% decline in sales, while Pfizer Ltd. reported the highest year-on-year decline at 13%.