Indian Oil Q4 Results: Profit Jumps On Higher Sales, Margin

Indian Oil's Q4 net profit rose 52.92% year-on-year to Rs 10,841.23 crore.

16 May 2023, 4:07 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An oil refinery. (Photo:&nbsp;Alex Simpson/Unsplash)</p></div>
An oil refinery. (Photo: Alex Simpson/Unsplash)
India Oil Corp. Ltd.’s net profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 surged on account of higher operating sales and margins.

Net profit for the state-run refiner rose 52.92% year-on-year to Rs 10,841.23 crore, it said in its exchange filing. That compares with a consensus estimate of Rs 301.5 crore by analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

IOCL Q4 FY23 Highlights (YoY)

  • Revenue from operations rose 10.36% to Rs 2,30,711.56 crore, as against an estimate of Rs 2,31,056 crore.

  • Operating profit, or Ebitda, was up 24.04% at Rs 17,699.35 crore, as compared with an estimate of Rs 1,278.6 crore.

  • Ebitda margin rose 90 basis points to 7.7% versus 6.83% a year ago.

  • In Q4, the company made a foreign exchange gain of Rs 1,018.04 crore as against a loss of Rs 1,021.20 crore over the same period last year.

The other expenses for FY23 included a foreign exchange loss of Rs 7,161.81 crore, as compared with a loss of Rs 1,452.28 crore a year ago, the company said in its profit and loss note.

"The parent company is suffering under-recoveries from the sale of domestic LPG since FY22," the company said in the note. "To compensate for under-recoveries, the government of India approved a one-time grant of Rs 10,801 crore, and the same has been recorded under revenue from operations in FY23."

The company has also recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per equity share, subject to approval by shareholders at the annual general meeting.

Shares of IOCL rose 3.55% on Tuesday, as compared with a 0.66% fall in the benchmark Sensex.

