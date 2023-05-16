Indian Oil Q4 Results: Profit Jumps On Higher Sales, Margin

The other expenses for FY23 included a foreign exchange loss of Rs 7,161.81 crore, as compared with a loss of Rs 1,452.28 crore a year ago, the company said in its profit and loss note.

"The parent company is suffering under-recoveries from the sale of domestic LPG since FY22," the company said in the note. "To compensate for under-recoveries, the government of India approved a one-time grant of Rs 10,801 crore, and the same has been recorded under revenue from operations in FY23."

The company has also recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per equity share, subject to approval by shareholders at the annual general meeting.

Shares of IOCL rose 3.55% on Tuesday, as compared with a 0.66% fall in the benchmark Sensex.