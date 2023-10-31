Indian Oil Q2 Results: Profit Up 20%, Beats Estimates

BQPrimeBusiness NewsIndian Oil Q2 Results: Profit Up 20%, Beats Estimates
Net profit was up 20% to Rs 17,713 crore in the July-September quarter, beating analyst estimates.

31 Oct 2023, 2:32 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian Oil Corporation of India Ltd. (IOCL) signage on its petrol pump canopy. (Source: Vijay Sartape/ BQ Prime) </p></div>
Indian Oil Corp.'s net profit rose in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, beating analysts' estimates.

Net profit was up 20% to Rs 17,713 crore in the July-September quarter from Rs 14,735 crore in the previous quarter. This compares with the Rs 4,380.2-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg .

IOCL's board approved a interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for the year 2023-2024. The record date has been fixed on Nov 10, 2023.

Indian Oil Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 9% at Rs 1,79,246 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,06,695.32 crore).

  • Ebitda down 1.6% at Rs 23,328 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 15,958.37 crore).

  • Ebitda margin at 13% vs 12% (Bloomberg estimate: 7.7%).

  • Net profit up 20% at Rs 17,713 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,380.2 crore).

Segment Wise Revenue

The average Gross Refining Margin for the period April- September 2023 quarter stood at $13.12 per barrel of oil, according to the exchange filling. This compares to the $25.49 per bbl average gross refining margin in the previous quarter. The core GRM or the current price GRM for Q2 after offsetting inventory loss/ gain stands at $12.60 per bbl.

Shares of Indian Oil traded 1.47% higher at Rs 89.55 apiece, after the earnings were announced, as compared with a 0.06% fall in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 2:24 p.m.

