Indian Oil Q2 Results: Profit Up 20%, Beats Estimates

Indian Oil Corp.'s net profit rose in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, beating analysts' estimates.

Net profit was up 20% to Rs 17,713 crore in the July-September quarter from Rs 14,735 crore in the previous quarter. This compares with the Rs 4,380.2-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg .

IOCL's board approved a interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for the year 2023-2024. The record date has been fixed on Nov 10, 2023.