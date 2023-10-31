Indian Oil Q2 Results: Profit Up 20%, Beats Estimates
Indian Oil Corp.'s net profit rose in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, beating analysts' estimates.
Net profit was up 20% to Rs 17,713 crore in the July-September quarter from Rs 14,735 crore in the previous quarter. This compares with the Rs 4,380.2-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg .
IOCL's board approved a interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for the year 2023-2024. The record date has been fixed on Nov 10, 2023.
Indian Oil Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 9% at Rs 1,79,246 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,06,695.32 crore).
Ebitda down 1.6% at Rs 23,328 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 15,958.37 crore).
Ebitda margin at 13% vs 12% (Bloomberg estimate: 7.7%).
Segment Wise Revenue
The average Gross Refining Margin for the period April- September 2023 quarter stood at $13.12 per barrel of oil, according to the exchange filling. This compares to the $25.49 per bbl average gross refining margin in the previous quarter. The core GRM or the current price GRM for Q2 after offsetting inventory loss/ gain stands at $12.60 per bbl.
Shares of Indian Oil traded 1.47% higher at Rs 89.55 apiece, after the earnings were announced, as compared with a 0.06% fall in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 2:24 p.m.