Indian Oil, Marico, M&M Financial Services Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Indian Oil Corp. is set to report its results for the quarter-ended June on Friday.

The oil and gas company is likely to post a net profit of Rs 7,576 crore and revenue of Rs 1,90,575 crore during the quarter under review, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.

Marico Ltd. will also report its first quarter earnings. Revenue is expected to be at Rs 2,510 crore, while net profit could touch Rs 413 crore, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. is expected to report a net profit of Rs 659 crore, according to estimates.

United Breweries Ltd. will also be reporting its earnings on Friday, with Bloomberg analyst estimates of revenue at Rs 2,633 crore for Q1 FY24 and net profit at Rs 207 crore.

3i Infotech Ltd., Alkali Metals Ltd., Apar Industries Ltd., Bank of India, Chalet Hotels Ltd., Cigniti Technologies Ltd., Cords Cable Industries Ltd., DB International Stockbrokers Ltd., DCB Bank Ltd., De Nora India Ltd., DRC Systems India Ltd., eMudhra Ltd., Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd., Exide Industries Ltd., Fino Payments Bank Ltd., Geojit Financial Services Ltd., HT Media Ltd., IFB Industries Ltd., IndiGrid InVIT Fund, SBI Cards And Payment Services Ltd., Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., and NLC India Ltd. will also report their Q1 FY24 financial results on Friday.

Other companies, which are set to announce their Q1 FY24 financial results on Friday, include Rail India Technical and Economic Service Ltd., Route Mobile Ltd., Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd., KFin Technologies Ltd., Shriram Pistons And Rings Ltd., LT Foods Ltd., Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd., Satin Creditcare Network Ltd., Panama Petrochem Ltd., RPG Life Sciences Ltd., PTC India Financial Services Ltd., Kokuyo Camlin Ltd., NDL Ventures Ltd., Reliance Home Finance Ltd., Supreme Industries Ltd., Star Health and Allied Insurance Co., UCO Bank Ltd., Swaraj Engines Ltd., The Anup Engineering Ltd., Vimta Labs Ltd., Tips Films Ltd., and Standard Industries Ltd.