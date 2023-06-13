Indian Oil Firms Won't Cut Retail Fuel Prices In Next 2-3 Months, Says JPMorgan

India's state-run oil marketing companies are unlikely to cut retail fuel prices in the next two to three months as they will first recover large losses incurred on diesel retail sales in the last fiscal, according to JPMorgan.

The government wants the oil companies to cut pump prices after crude and diesel prices dropped from last year's peak following the Ukraine war. According to a JPMorgan report, the oil firms are realising a gross margin of Rs 10–12 per litre on both diesel and petrol, which is sharply higher than long-term averages.

If the crude price stays below $80 a barrel and diesel stays at the current level, then higher marketing margins would be normalised by a combination of fuel price cuts and an excise duty hike, JPMorgan said. It would effectively mean a stimulus to the consumers and will simultaneously be disinflationary too, the report said.

However, the research firm does not see any immediate retail price cuts as the oil firms incurred large losses on diesel retail sales in the nine months ended December, with average gross margins at a negative Rs 15.3 per litre in April-June and July-September of 2023, and these losses were not compensated by the government.

"We expect the OMCs to recoup some of the losses before the retail pricing mechanism reverts back to the daily price change system and believe this is still two-to-three months away at least," the report said.