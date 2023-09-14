Indian Oil Firms Explore Using Stranded $600 Million To Buy Russian Oil

"We are studying legal and financial implications of such a move," an official said. "We are mindful of the sanctions and do not want to do anything that may in any way attract any breach." Indian state oil firms have invested $5.46 billion in buying stakes in four different assets in Russia. These include a 49.9% stake in the Vankorneft oil and gas field and another 29.9% in the TAAS-Yuryakh Neftegazodobycha fields. They get dividends on profits made by the operating consortium from selling oil and gas produced from the fields.