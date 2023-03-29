Indian Oil Corporation Signs Deal With Russia's Rosneft To Raise Oil Imports

"Igor Sechin, CEO of Rosneft Oil Company, and Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, Chairman of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, signed the agreement, in the presence of India's Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep S. Puri," the statement said.

"The parties also discussed ways of expanding cooperation between Rosneft Oil Company and Indian companies in the entire value chain of the energy sector, including possibilities of making payments in national currencies."

Oil from Russia is being sold at a discount after some buyers in the west shunned it after Moscow invaded Ukraine. India, which sporadically bought Russian oil prior to February 2022, upped the imports from Moscow. India has been the biggest buyer of Russia's benchmark Urals grade crude in March.