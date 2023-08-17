Indian Oil, BPCL To ONGC: Here's How The Oil & Gas Sector Fared In Q1

The aggregate consolidated net profit of Indian oil and gas companies more than doubled in the June quarter of fiscal 2024.

The 21 companies considered for the analysis posted cumulative profit growth of 134% year-on-year to 57,479.4 crore in the April-June period.

Public sector refiners led the profit growth for the sector, with Indian Oil Corp. leading the pack as it recorded a net profit of Rs 13,750.44 crore, compared to a net loss of Rs 1,992.5 crore in the year-ago period.

Bharat Petroleum Corp. came in second with a consolidated net profit of Rs 10,550.9 crore, compared to a net loss of Rs 6,263.1 crore during the same period last year. Hindustan Petroleum Corp. posted a net profit of Rs 6,203.9 crore, compared to a net loss of Rs 10,196.9 crore in the June quarter of fiscal 2023, while Hindustan Oil Exploration Co.'s profit doubled to Rs 66.1 crore from Rs 32.4 crore a year ago.

However, Chennai Petroleum Corp. posted the biggest net profit fall of 76% year-on-year to Rs 556.5 crore in the June quarter. This was followed by Supreme Petrochem Ltd. and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. which reported a 63% fall in net profit each.