Indian MSMEs Score Low On Digital Maturity And Vi Business Wants To Help

On the occasion of World Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Day on June 27, Vi Business—the enterprise arm of Vodafone Idea—launched a survey of India’s MSME sector. The study offers insights on the digital maturity of MSMEs and their level of digital adoption.

Vi Business also introduced Ready For Next 2.0, the second edition of its flagship Ready For Next program for the growth of MSMEs. The digital assessment tool provides industry-specific insights for MSMEs to harness technology.

Study Highlights

The study covered nearly one lakh respondents across 16 industries, including media and entertainment, manufacturing, IT and ITES, education, logistics, professional services, banking, construction and mining. Below are some key highlights.

Digital maturity of MSMEs was between 55% and 60% across industries, signalling the need for digitalisation of MSMEs.

MSME sectors such as logistics, media and manufacturing scored higher on the digital maturity index, while retail, education and hospitality were lower.

Collaboration and productivity, security, cloud and IoT were found to be the four technology areas helping MSMEs become more digitally mature.

Findings indicated that 49% of MSMEs are yet to implement security products.

Furthermore, the top five characteristics displayed by companies that were high on digital maturity were:

Founder/business owner participation in digital transformation.

Digital as a culture.

Technology-based tracking of business operations.

Complete system integration.

Active adoption of technologies.

Ready For Next 2.0 Platform

The Ready For Next 2.0 platform aims to help MSMEs assess their digital readiness, identify gaps and take the necessary steps to become a future-ready organisation. According to Vi Business, the platform’s digital evaluation process helps business owners assess their setup across three aspects: digital customer, digital workspace and digital business. Basis their response, the platform provides a report to businesses stating their digital maturity scores, benchmark against the industry and tech recommendations.

"We believe that with the right technology tools, MSMEs can unlock their growth potential and be an even bigger growth driver for the country’s economy. Ready For Next program is our commitment to MSMEs to provide long-term solutions that simplify their decision-making process, as well as help them identify the right focus, direction and solutions for their business," said Arvind Nevatia, chief enterprise business officer, Vodafone Idea.