Indian Metals And Ferro Alloys Expands Capacity As Domestic Ferrochrome Demand Rises

Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Ltd. is ramping up existing ore mining capacity and setting up a new greenfield smelting capacity in Kalinganagar, Odisha, to cater to rising domestic demand for stainless steel.

India’s largest producer of ferrochrome that goes towards strengthening stainless steel, exports at least 95% of the commodity it produces from the two production sites in Odisha—Choudwar and Therubali. The company expects to cater to at least 35-40% of the domestic demand in the next three to five years.

Awareness is rising on the benefits of the lifecycle cost of stainless steel as against the initial acquisition cost of the alloy.

Stainless steel—that uses ferrochrome to get the anti-corrosive properties—is a niche product with a global production capacity of around 60 million tonne as against the carbon steel production capacity of 2 billion tonne, Subhrakant Panda, managing director of Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys, told BQ Prime in an exclusive interview. Hence, it is a premium product with better lifecycle cost, he said.

Historically, India had been exporting around 40-50% of the chrome it produced, as there were few takers for the metal within the country, Panda said. However, the stainless steel production in India has now reached the 3 Mtpa capacity and is likely to increase further as people have started to understand the benefits of the lifecycle cost—low maintenance, long durability due to non-corrosive properties provided by ferro chrome.