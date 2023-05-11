Indian Markets To Soon See Life-Time Highs, Says Marathon Trends' Atul Suri

Despite recessionary fears, the banking crisis and geopolitical tensions, global markets may correct but won't bottom out while Indian markets will outperform, according to Marathon Trends' Atul Suri.

Global markets seems critically poised, given the higher bottoms formed by the S&P 500 since October, Suri, chief executive officer at Marathon Trends Advisory Pvt., told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah.

Even though the narrative may be bearish, markets are 'repairing' globally, as can be seen from U.S., Japan, and Europe markets hitting 52-week highs, he said.

While U.S. inflation data is due, "even if the news is bad and rate hike happen, the market may undergo a correction but would not tank", he said.