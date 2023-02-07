Indian Markets To Be A Tale Of Two Halves In 2023: Andrew Holland

Inflows into India might take a hit in the first half, but will make up for it in the second half as the Union Budget 2023 was "very good" in terms of capex expenditure and tax reductions, according to Andrew Holland.

Emerging markets are looked upon as beneficiaries of recovery, Holland, the chief executive officer of Avendus Capital Public Markets Alternate Strategies LLP, told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah during an interview.

"Therefore, when looking at emerging markets, relative valuations are more favourable towards a China, Korea or Taiwan than they are to India. So, we will still receive money, but will predictably be underweight," he said.

He highlights a scenario where tech stocks in the U.S. are not as expensive as earlier and the Chinese market is an alternative, which could lead India's inflow to take a slight hit in the first half, though recovery is expected in the second.