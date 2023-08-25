Indian Markets Entering Consolidation Phase, Says Jefferies' Chris Wood

An important piece of data to highlight is that cement companies are currently demonstrating the most robust volume growth since the first quarter of the fiscal 2022, running at an estimated 15-16% year-on-year in the first quarter of FY24, the note said.

The note cited Jefferies’ India building materials Analyst Prateek Kumar's observations that many cement companies expect double-digit demand growth for the industry in FY24. "Prateek also noted that if cement demand grows at double-digits in FY24, which is likely, it will be the first time in the past three decades that India cement demand will have grown double-digits for two consecutive years," Wood said in the note.

As for cement prices, they have risen by 14% over the past four years.