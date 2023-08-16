Indian Market May See A Period Of Consolidation, Says Kotak Institutional Equities

The Indian market may see a period of consolidation after the recent run-up in stock prices, according to Kotak Institutional Equities.

Rich valuations across sectors will likely cap upside, while a reasonable macro-economic position, improving profitability, volumes in the consumption sectors, and a powerful medium-term narrative about India will likely protect downside, the research firm said.

Both inflation and the current account deficit or balance of payments look manageable, Kotak said. Although, these factors can turn quickly, given India’s vulnerability to domestic food and global fuel shocks, it said.

In fact, both have seen sharp price increases in the past few weeks. Consumption demand continues to be sluggish, while investment demand is steady, Kotak said.