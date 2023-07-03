Indian Market In A Sweet Spot Among Global Peers, Says Helios Capital's Dinshaw Irani

India has entered into a new league and is standing out globally, according to Dinshaw Irani of Helios Capital Management.

"We are the fifth largest economy in the world in the way we are moving, and hoping to be the third largest by calendar year 2027-28," Irani, chief executive officer at Helios Capital Management (India) Pvt. said, in an interview with BQ Prime's Niraj Shah.

Indian stock markets rose to record levels on June 28, with key benchmark indices scaling new highs. The Sensex crossed the 64,000 mark, rising to 64,050.44 and Nifty 50 breached the 19,000-level to 19,011.25—both new records and about 1% higher than Tuesday's close.