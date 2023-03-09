Indian Market Does Not Face A Huge Downside Risk, Says Devina Mehra

The Indian market doesn't seem to be at a point of any huge downside risk despite being surrounded by numerous challenges, according to Devina Mehra of First Global.

"We are far below the trend line, and the risk of a big crash is higher when the market is far above the trend line," the founder of First Global told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah in an interview on Women's Day. The last relative bull market in emerging markets was from 2003 to 2007, she said.

The emerging markets globally "aren't looking bad" from a medium-term perspective at present, especially after a long period of underperformance with the European market leading the race, according to Mehra.

Manufacturing and employment still stand weak as compared with the organised sectors that have fortified themselves, she said. Thus, the current economic growth is "skewed" in nature with negligible chances of a heavy fall.