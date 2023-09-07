Indian Life Insurers' August Revenue Falls As LIC Drags

India's life insurers saw a decline in revenue growth in August as compared with the previous year. Life Insurance Corp. reported a 35% decline in new business premiums, even as private insurers reported growth.

The industry's new business premium fell 18% year-on-year to Rs 26,789 crore in August, according to provisional data released by the Life Insurance Council on Thursday. The decline occurred despite a 7% rise in the total number of policies sold. Sequentially, the absolute revenue fell 4%.

On an annualised premium equivalent basis, it was 2% higher than August last year, bringing the single lump-sum premium received at par with the non-single or regular premium received over a period of time. And the retail-weighted received premium was 14% higher than last year.

SBI Life Insurance Co. reported the highest revenue among private listed players and the maximum year-on-year growth in retail-weighted received premium in August. HDFC Life Insurance Co. saw the highest year-on-year growth in overall new business premium.