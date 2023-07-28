Indian IT Braces For Turbulent Fiscal After Bumpy Take-Off

April-June was "the toughest quarter in five years", according to CP Gurnani, chief executive officer at Tech Mahindra Ltd. His peers at some of India’s largest IT firms won’t disagree with that assessment.

India’s top-tier software services firms—Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Infosys Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Wipro Ltd., LTIMindtree Ltd., and Tech Mahindra Ltd.—clocked constant currency revenue growth of -5% to +1% in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. That compares with the high single-digit to double-digit sequential growth seen a year ago.