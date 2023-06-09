Why Jefferies Is Betting On India Hotels Sector

The operating margin of the Indian hotel industry neared its highest level in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 due to strong growth in average room rates and cost control, according to Jefferies.

With levers for demand growth intact and industry supply likely to lag demand growth, the occupancy and margin outlook continue to be positive, the brokerage said in a June 8 note.

Jefferies maintains a 'buy' rating for Indian Hotels Co., as seasonality in occupancy and an increase in the average room rate in the first half of FY24 would reflect healthy growth.