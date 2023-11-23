Indian Hotels Company To Invest In Two Subsidiaries

The Indian Hotels Co. has planned to infuse funds into two of its subsidiaries, Genness Hospitality Pvt. and Qurio Hospitality Pvt.

The hospitality major will invest Rs 55 crore in Genness Hospitality and Rs 35 crore in Qurio Hospitality Pvt. through subscription to rights issues.

The company's investment in both wholly owned subsidiaries will not lead to any change in its shareholding, which remains 100%, it said in an exchange filing.

Genness Hospitality and Qurio Hospitality were incorporated on Feb. 1 and Feb. 2, 2022, respectively. Both are greenfield projects in Gujarat that are presently under development, it said.

Shares of Indian Hotels Co. closed 0.74% higher at Rs 419.95 apiece, compared to a 0.01% fall in the benchmark BSE Sensex.