Indian Government Websites Target Of Most Frequent Cyberattacks in 2022: Report

Indian government websites were the target of the most frequent cyberattacks in 2022, followed by those of the U.S., Indonesia, and China, according to a report by CloudSEK.

Together, these four countries accounted for 40% of the total reported incidents in the government sector, according to the report released on Dec. 30.

The #OpIndia and #OpsPatuk campaigns of the hacktivist group Dragon Force Malaysia were attributed in the report to the attacks on Indian websites. Numerous hacktivist groups joined and supported these campaigns, which paved the way for subsequent ones, the report said.

Attacks on government agencies can lead to the release of sensitive information, financial losses for the state—often in the form of ransom payments and recovery costs—and even widespread panic and misinformation.