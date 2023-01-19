Indian Fintech Startups Raised $5.65 Billion In 2022: Tracxn Report

Indian fintechs, though facing macroeconomic headwinds over the last year, were the second most funded startup sector in India in 2022, according to data provider Tracxn.

A total of 390 funding deals worth $5.90 billion were made in the sector over the year, the report noted. The total funding amount and the number of deals fell 47% and 29% year-on-year, respectively.

The drop in funding was driven by a fall in late-stage deals, which declined from $8.3 billion in 2021 to $3.7 billion in 2022, the report said.