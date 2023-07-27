BQPrimeBusiness NewsIndian Energy Exchange Net Profit Up 10% To Rs 76 Crore In Q1
ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Energy Exchange Net Profit Up 10% To Rs 76 Crore In Q1

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd. on Thursday posted a 10% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 75.82 crore in the June quarter on the back of higher revenues.

27 Jul 2023, 7:06 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: jcomp/Freepik)</p></div>
(Source: jcomp/Freepik)

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd. on Thursday posted a 10% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 75.82 crore in the June quarter on the back of higher revenues.

The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 69.12 crore in the first quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a BSE filing.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 127.36 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 113.39 crore a year ago.

The exchange's board has approved the re-appointment of Sudha Pillai and Tejpreet Singh Chopra as non-executive independent directors for another five years after their respective terms end next year.

The current term of Pillai will expire on April 25, 2024 and that of Chopra on March 4, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT