Indian Economy On Track To Achieve 7% Growth In FY23, Says Finance Ministry

The Indian economy is on track to achieve the 7% growth in FY23, the Finance Ministry said in its January economic review, citing the performance of high-frequency indicators in December and January.

The Economic Survey 2022–23 projected a baseline growth rate of 6.5% for FY24 but also acknowledged that risks are more skewed to the downside than the upside. The geopolitical environment remains fraught. This, in turn, could cause further economic disruption due to disruptions in supply chain channels and other factors, it said.

Some meteorological agencies predict the return of El Nino conditions in India this year. If these predictions are accurate, then monsoon rains could be deficient, leading to lower agricultural output and higher prices, the survey said.

Other Key Pointers: