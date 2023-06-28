Indian Economy And Domestic Financial System Remain Resilient, Says RBI Report
Against a volatile backdrop, the Indian economy and domestic financial system remain resilient in an environment of macroeconomic and financial stability, the RBI said in its report.
The health of the Indian banking system is robust, fortified by non-performing loans at a multi-year low and an adequate level of capital and liquidity buffers, according to the Reserve Bank of India's Financial Stability Report published on Wednesday.
Despite heightened global uncertainties and formidable headwinds, the Indian economy has made a recovery, remaining among the fastest-growing large economies, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
The financial sector in India has been stable, as reflected in sustained growth in bank credit, a low level of non-performing assets, and adequate capital and liquidity buffers, Das said.
Key Economic Highlights
The momentum of domestic growth is building up with the strengthening of domestic demand conditions, public investment in infrastructure, funding of the financing needs of businesses and households, and business optimism.
The revival in domestic demand, increasing capacity utilisation in the manufacturing sector, easing input cost pressure, and, more recently, improvement in profitability are catalysing the commercial sector to avail more finances from domestic as well as external sources as compared with the previous year.
Moderation in real wages and recent signs of tempering of private consumption are emerging as constraining factors alongside weakening external demand, which may impact export prospects.
Startups in India are also facing funding stress. Tighter liquidity conditions, an uncertain global macroeconomic outlook, and geopolitical fragmentation continue to pose risks that may trigger a correction in the valuations of these firms and a wave of consolidation, the report said.
State Finances Improve
The fiscal position of states has witnessed a revival from the pandemic-induced deterioration seen during FY21.
The consolidated gross fiscal deficit of states and union territories declined from the peak of 4.1% of GDP in FY21 to 2.8% in FY22 and has remained at the same level in FY23 as well, which is much lower than the budget estimate of 3.4% for the year.
This swift consolidation was primarily driven by a decline in revenue expenditure, coupled with an increase in states’ own tax revenue led by states’ GST, it said.
For FY24, the states have budgeted a gross fiscal deficit to GDP ratio of 3.2%, which is significantly lower than the indicative target of 3.5% set by the central government, the report said.