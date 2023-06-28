Indian Economy And Domestic Financial System Remain Resilient, Says RBI Report

Against a volatile backdrop, the Indian economy and domestic financial system remain resilient in an environment of macroeconomic and financial stability, the RBI said in its report.

The health of the Indian banking system is robust, fortified by non-performing loans at a multi-year low and an adequate level of capital and liquidity buffers, according to the Reserve Bank of India's Financial Stability Report published on Wednesday.

Despite heightened global uncertainties and formidable headwinds, the Indian economy has made a recovery, remaining among the fastest-growing large economies, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

The financial sector in India has been stable, as reflected in sustained growth in bank credit, a low level of non-performing assets, and adequate capital and liquidity buffers, Das said.