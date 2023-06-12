Indian Drugmakers Look Beyond Tough U.S. Market To Build Overseas Business

"We have seen some players prioritise U.S. business a little lesser," said Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd. in its fourth-quarter concall.

In its last earnings call, Natco Pharma Ltd. said that its subsidiaries in Canada and Brazil are doing extremely well. "The future of the business is the subsidiaries."

The company is setting up a subsidiary in Colombia and in Indonesia. They are also looking to buy an asset in the U.K., the management said.

"That's the strategy that we're doing on the international business," said Rajeev Nannapaneni, director and chief executive officer, Natco Pharma. "We try to globalise and use the R&D [research and development] pipeline that we have to extend a multiple number of markets, so that we strengthen the businesses."

According to a B&K Securities report, Ajanta Pharma Ltd. at a recent conference said the company expects gross margin increment to be driven by revenue mix. It estimated the branded Africa market is expected to outgrow 1.5 times the industry growth; Asia market to grow in mid-teens; India region is expected to outgrow Indian pharma market with a double-digit growth and the U.S. is likely to expand in mid-single digits.

Ajanta Pharma had 73% of the total sales from the branded generics across India, Asia and Africa in FY23, while the U.S. contributed 22%.