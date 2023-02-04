Indian Crypto Exchange WazirX Moves Funds After Binance Cuts Off Service

Binance disclosed in a blog post earlier Friday that it had asked Zanmai Labs, the owner of WazirX, to remove funds from the accounts that it used for the exchange’s operations, citing “misleading claims related to Binance’s alleged role in and responsibility for operating the WazirX exchange.” Binance said it provided Zanmai wallet services “only as a tech solution for their operations of the WazirX exchange” and that it has “never managed or controlled WazirX’s operations.”