Cough Syrup Linked To 20 Kids’ Deaths Was Circulating For Months

The WHO said this week that 21 batches of cough syrup made by India’s Marion Biotech Ltd. were tested by Uzbek authorities and found to contain unsafe levels of two toxic chemicals. Bloomberg News identified some of these batches in separate Indian export records as having been manufactured as early as May 2021 and exported to the Central Asian nation that June. Other batches appear to have been made on more than half a dozen dates and as recently as August 2022.