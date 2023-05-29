Indian Corporate Margins May Widen Despite Global Worries, Says DSP Asset Managers' Vinit Sambre

Vinit Sambre of DSP Asset Managers Pvt. expects margin expansion with improved profit despite global worries in the next two to three quarters.

Long-term drivers of the equity market tend to be those with sustainable earnings over time, the head of equities at DSP Asset Managers, told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah.

Many corporates' earnings over the last year were impacted by higher prices of raw materials and other input prices, he said. However, there is clear visibility for expansion of margin and profitability ahead, with a bit of ambiguity on the demand momentum front, Sambre said.