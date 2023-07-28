Indian Companies Will Soon Be Allowed To Directly List Their Shares Oveseas: Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said domestic companies can now go in for direct listing on foreign exchanges and the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in Ahmedabad.

The provisions for direct overseas listing were approved by the government, as part of the Covid relief package announced in May 2020, but the rules in this regard are yet to be notified.

The direct overseas listing will allow Indian companies to access foreign funds on various exchanges overseas.