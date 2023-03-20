Indian Carriers To Report $1.6-1.8 Billion Consolidated Loss In FY24: CAPA

Indian airlines are projected to record a consolidated loss of $1.6 billion to $1.8 billion in the next financial year, aviation consultancy CAPA India said on Monday.

The full-service carriers are expected to incur a loss of $1.1 to $1.2 billion.

According to CAPA India, Indian airlines are estimated to have a net induction of 132 planes next fiscal and will bring the total fleet of all carriers to around 816 aircraft.

While announcing its outlook for 2023–24, CAPA India also said that more than 100 planes of various Indian carriers are on the ground due to supply chain and non-supply chain issues.