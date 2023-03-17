Indian Carriers To Operate 22,907 Weekly Domestic Flights In Summer Schedule

Indian carriers will operate a total of 22,907 domestic flights weekly during the summer schedule, starting on March 26.

The number of flights to be operated is 4.4% higher compared to the 21,941 weekly flights operated in the winter schedule, according to aviation regulator DGCA.

The summer schedule is from March 26 through Oct. 28.

As many as 11 airlines will be operating domestic services, with maximum weekly flights by IndiGo at 11,465.

The airline operated 10,085 flights during the 2022 summer schedule.

Among the 11 airlines, Alliance Air, Air Asia, SpiceJet, and Vistara will operate fewer flights in the upcoming summer schedule compared to the 2022 winter schedule, which is from Oct. 28, 2022, to March 25, 2023.