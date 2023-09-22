Indian Bond Inclusion By JPMorgan Reflects 'Record Of Fiscal Prudence': Finance Secretary

Indian government bond inclusion in the JPMorgan Global Bond Index for emerging markets is a "reflection of a record of fiscal prudence" in the recent past, according to Finance Secretary TV Somanathan.

The Indian government had not made any changes to its taxation or regulatory policies, he told BQ Prime. The inclusion has been on JPMorgan's own, he said.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. said on Sept. 21 it will add Indian government bonds to its benchmark emerging-market index, with a maximum weight of 10%.

Currently, 23 Indian government bonds with a combined nominal value of $330 billion are index-eligible. The inclusion of the IGBs will be staggered over a 10-month period starting June 28, 2024, through March 31, 2025, with an inclusion of 1% weight per month, the note said.

Calling the inclusion a "welcome development", India's Chief Economic Advisor Anantha Nageswaran, told the media that this shows confidence in the Indian economy.

“We welcome this development. JPMorgan has made this decision on its own. It attests to the confidence that financial market participants and financial markets in general have in India’s potential and growth prospects and its macroeconomic and fiscal policies. Just as long-term equity investors have been amply rewarded by investing in Indian markets, so will long-term investors in Indian government bonds be,” he said.

India is also expected to enter other JPMorgan bond indices such as the JADE Global Diversified Index, the JESG GBI-EM Index, and other aggregate suites of local currency indices, Gaura Sen Gupta, India economist at IDFC First Bank, told BQ Prime.

The move comes amid long-overdue discussions on Indian government bond inclusion on global indexes. While it is likely to result in an additional inflow of money into the government securities market, any increased volatility will also be something economists will be watching.