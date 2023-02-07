Indian Banks Face Limited Risk From Adani Group Row: Fitch

The exposure of Indian banks to the Adani Group is insufficient to present a substantial risk to the credit profiles of these lenders, according to Fitch Ratings.

"Even under a hypothetical scenario where the wider Adani group enters distress, exposure for Indian banks should, in itself, be manageable without adverse consequences on the banks’ viability ratings," Fitch noted in a Feb. 7 report.

But the banks' "Issuer Default Ratings" are also driven by expectations that the banks would receive extraordinary sovereign support, if needed, the report added. Fitch believes that loans to all Adani Group entities generally account for 0.8%–1.2% of total lending for Fitch-rated Indian banks, equivalent to 7%–13% of total equity, the report said.

The State Bank of India, ICICI Bank Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Union Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, and Canara Bank are among the Indian lenders rated by Fitch Ratings.