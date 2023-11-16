Indian Banks' Asset Quality To Improve, But Deposit Growth May Lag, Says S&P

The Indian banking sector's asset quality will continue to improve amid strong economic growth, according to S&P Ratings.

The rating agency expects the country's economic growth prospects to remain strong over the medium term, with GDP likely to expand around 6-7% annually through FY24–26.

"We project the banking sector's weak loans will decline to 3-3.5% of gross loans by March 31, 2025, on the back of structural improvement, including healthy corporate balance sheets, tighter underwriting standards, and improved risk-management practices," S&P said in a note Thursday. Likewise, credit costs are expected to normalise to 1.2% for the next couple of years, it said.

The small and midsize enterprise sector and low-income households are vulnerable to rising interest rates and high inflation. "But we believe interest rates in India are unlikely to rise materially," the note said. This should limit the risk for the banking industry.

Unsecured personal loans have grown rapidly and could contribute to incremental NPLs, cautioned the ratings agency. That said, underwriting standards for retail loans generally remain healthy, and the overall level of delinquencies remains within acceptable limits for this product category, according to the note.

Slower global growth and external demand will weigh on economic activity and could fuel further inflation, the ratings agency assumes. However, given that India is domestically oriented, economic growth is expected to be less affected, it said.