Indian Banks Are Well-Placed To Handle SVB-Like Stress, Says Jefferies

Indian banks appear well-placed to handle stresses that took down Silicon Valley Bank, the sixteenth largest lender in the U.S., according to an analysis by Jefferies.

A quick flight of deposits—concentrated around the tech sector—and losses on its held-to-maturity bond portfolio took down SVB. The bank's deposits fell from $198 billion in March 2022 to $165 billion in February 2023.

Silicon Valley Bank "focused on a narrow tech corridor that not only increased concentration risk, but also flooded a small bank with deposits as the tech industry flourished during Covid that it was ill-equipped to handle," analysts at Macquarie wrote in a Monday report.

Its bond investments took a beating as interest rates started to rise. SVB held HTM securities with a fair value of $76.1 billion in December 2022, carrying unrealised losses of $15 billion. Its available-for-sale bond portfolio, on the other hand, was much smaller at $26 billion and had unrealised losses worth $2.5 billion.

Bucketing bonds under HTM or AFS is part of a bank's treasury management strategy. Unlike SVB, Indian banks don't hold a majority of their assets in the form of bonds.

Loans make up 65% of the assets for Indian banks and investments contribute about 25%, according to the Jefferies report.