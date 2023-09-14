Indian Banks Are Strongly Placed On Capital Infusion, Says ICRA

Indian banks are well-placed on capital due to benign credit costs, according to ratings agency ICRA. While the prospects for capital raising at public sector banks look promising, private banks, except for a few, are in a good position too.

"The banking sector is expected to continue generating sufficient internal capital to largely meet its growth needs while improving the capital cushions," ICRA Ltd. said in its press release on Thursday.

The agency said that the controlled NPA additions and internal capital generation are likely to keep solvency at its best level in eight years. ICRA expects Tier I capital to be at 14.6–14.7% by March 2024 and solvency levels at 7%.