Indian Banking System Is Resilient, Stable, And Healthy, Says RBI Governor

The banking system in India is resilient, stable, and healthy. Our financial system has remained completely insulated from the developments in the United States and Switzerland, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said while addressing the press at the annual spring meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank in Washington on Thursday.

Das was attending the meeting along with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The governor was responding to a question about the financial stability of India, which, according to him, has garnered a lot of interest after the recent developments in the United States and Switzerland. He was referring to the recent collapse of U.S.-based Silicon Valley Bank. To him, as far as India is concerned, the Indian financial system remains completely insulated from these developments.

"Our financial system is stable and healthy by all parameters related to the banking sector," he added.