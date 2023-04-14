Indian Banking System Is Resilient, Stable, And Healthy, Says RBI Governor
Our banking system is resilient and healthy on all parameters, says RBI Governor.
The banking system in India is resilient, stable, and healthy. Our financial system has remained completely insulated from the developments in the United States and Switzerland, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said while addressing the press at the annual spring meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank in Washington on Thursday.
Das was attending the meeting along with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
The governor was responding to a question about the financial stability of India, which, according to him, has garnered a lot of interest after the recent developments in the United States and Switzerland. He was referring to the recent collapse of U.S.-based Silicon Valley Bank. To him, as far as India is concerned, the Indian financial system remains completely insulated from these developments.
"Our financial system is stable and healthy by all parameters related to the banking sector," he added.
Whether it is the capital adequacy, the percentage of stressed assets, or the liquidity coverage ratio of individual banks, both at the individual level and at the systemic level, or issues like the provision coverage ratio, aspects like interest margin, or the profitability of banks, whichever parameter you take into consideration, the Indian banking system continues to be very healthy.Shaktikanta Das, RBI Governor
Das further talked about the role of the Reserve Bank in improving and tightening the regulation of the banking system in India, including Non-Banking Financial Companies.
"Our focus of supervision is on early identification of any buildup of vulnerabilities."
Das added that regulators should not wait for the crisis to build up but identify early signals and then ask the bank to take the necessary actions to mitigate any such buildup of vulnerability in their working or financial practices.