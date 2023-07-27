Indian Bank Q1 Net Profit Rises 41% To Rs 1,709 Crore
State-owned Indian Bank on Thursday posted a 41% increase in net profit at Rs 1,709 crore in the April-June quarter, mainly due to decline in bad loans.
The Chennai-based lender had posted a net profit of Rs 1,213 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income in the first quarter of the current fiscal rose to Rs 14,759 crore as against Rs 11,758 crore, Indian Bank said in a regulatory filing.
The lender's interest income also increased to Rs 13,049 crore from Rs 10,153 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
On the asset quality side, the bank witnessed improvement with the gross Non Performing Assets easing to 5.47% of the gross advances by June 2023 from 8.13% a year ago.
The net NPA too declined to 0.70% as against 2.12% in the same period of the previous year.
As a result, provisions for bad loans declined to Rs 930 crore as against Rs 2,002 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
However, the capital adequacy ratio of the bank declined to 15.78% at the end of June compared to 16.51% in the year-ago period.