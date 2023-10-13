Indian Bank Partners With Subsidiaries Of Tata Motors To Offer Supply-Chain Financing

Indian Bank Executive Director Ashutosh Choudhury said, "We are delighted to partner with Tata Motors, a leader in the automotive sector. Indian Bank with 5,819 branches and trusted by over 10 crore customers is well positioned to provide solutions to Tata Motors Ltd in its rapid growth journey."

Indian Bank Supply-Chain finance would provide easy access to working capital finance to the dealers of Tata Motors Ltd at favorable terms for driving their business growth, he said.