Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi Appointed Ranking Member Of House China Committee

Krishnamoorthi is also a senior member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. He is also the lead Democrat on the Averting the National Threat of Internet Surveillance, Oppressive Censorship and Influence, and Algorithmic Learning by the Chinese Communist Party Act, which protects Americans by blocking and prohibiting all transactions from any social media company in, or under the influence of, the People’s Republic of China and several other foreign adversaries.