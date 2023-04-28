IndiaMART IndiaMESH Q4 Results: Profit Flat At Rs 56 Crore; Revenue Rises 33%

"We continue to invest in further strengthening our product, technology and building strong customer relationships. This remains integral to our long-term strategy to drive profitable growth and leverage our value proposition to create value for all our stakeholders".

IndiaMART claims to have a 60% market share of the B2B advertising space with over 70 lakh suppliers, mainly micro, small and medium enterprises, using its various services to connect with potential customers as well as negotiate bulk deals.