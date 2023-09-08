India Will Be Largest Exporter Of AI In Future: Nvidia Founder

"India will in future not import AI. You will export AI. This should be the largest exporter of AI in the world. You have the largest workforce of IT in the world. They will all be reskilled. This will be the largest skilled workforce on the planet," Huang said. Nvidia has seen huge demand for chipsets fuelled by developments in artificial intelligence technology. In the July 2023 quarter, Nvidia reported a 100% jump in revenue to $13.5 billion and over nine-fold jump in its net income, mainly on higher demand for AI chipsets.