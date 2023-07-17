India, U.S. To Explore Alternate Mechanism To Fund Renewable Energy

Sitharaman said, "We will look forward to furthering bilateral interests through development cooperation and new investment opportunities through Alternate Investment platforms for renewable energy."

Yellen too in her statement said the U.S. will "look forward to working with India on an investment platform to deliver a lower cost of capital and increased private investment to speed India's energy transition."

The U.S. Treasury Secretary also stressed on the need for India and the U.S. working together to press for more ambitious and specific reforms with respect to MDBs' vision, incentive structures, operational approaches, and financial capacity to better address global challenges.