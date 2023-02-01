India, U.S. Launch iCET, Elevate Strategic Partnership: White House

“This is about taking those (existing) kinds of efforts to a different level and having it come from first and foremost from President Biden and Prime Minister Modi, from the leader level directly down to their national security advisors helps to energise our respective bureaucracies and establishments that this is a serious business and that we need to ensure that we are eliminating obstacles and barriers that stood in our way in the past and moving forward because a strategic decision that both countries have decided is for mutual benefit, really for the benefit of the world,” a senior administration official told a group of Indian reporters after the conclusion of the inaugural session of the iCET dialogue.