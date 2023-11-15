India, US, 12 Other IPEF Members Ink Supply Chain Resilience Agreement

The COVID outbreak had severely disrupted the global supply chain, as most countries were dependent on China for various products, like pharma raw materials.

On the social networking platform X, on Wednesday, Goyal said: "India joins US and 12 other IPEF partners to ink the IPEF Supply Chain Resilience Agreement, a first-of-its-kind international agreement that will fortify and strengthen global supply chains; and foster adaptability, stability and sustainability".