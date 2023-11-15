India, U.S., 12 Other IPEF Members Ink Supply Chain Resilience Agreement

India, the U.S. and 12 other members of the IPEF grouping have signed a supply chain resilience agreement that would provide benefits like potential shifting of production centres in critical sectors and mitigating risks of economic disruptions from supply chain shocks.

The agreement was signed in San Francisco, where Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is attending the ministerial meeting of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework For Prosperity.

The agreement would help member countries like India to reduce its dependence on China.

The Covid outbreak had severely disrupted the global supply chain, as most countries were dependent on China for various products, like pharma raw materials.

On the social networking platform X, on Wednesday, Goyal said: "India joins U.S. and 12 other IPEF partners to ink the IPEF Supply Chain Resilience Agreement, a first-of-its-kind international agreement that will fortify and strengthen global supply chains; and foster adaptability, stability and sustainability."