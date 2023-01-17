India, U.K. To Launch Young Professionals Scheme On Feb. 28

According to a U.K. government statement, Barton said, "I am delighted to be here in New Delhi, at the start of 2023, to underline the U.K.'s commitment to the 2030 Roadmap for deepening cooperation with India. Through our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the U.K. and India are together playing a key role in tackling the biggest challenges facing the world today, including food and energy security, economic recovery post-Covid and preventing future pandemics."

He also said the U.K. and India are increasingly working together multilaterally, including with the World Health Organisation and the international community on potential malaria and ebola vaccines.