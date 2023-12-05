India, UK Seek to Wrap Up Trade Talks Before Busy Election Year

The UK has sought easier market access for its farm goods such as apples and cheese — both of which are politically sensitive subjects in India, where farmers are a crucial voting bloc. For British rice millers, worries are also growing about India’s push to have tariffs on white rice reduced. The UK also wants protection for geographical indication tag products, according to reports in local media. GI products are distinctly identified based on their specific geographical origin. After receiving GI status, others can’t sell a similar item under the same name. Britain wants GI tags for its cheese, a proposal that India has resisted. The UK is also seeking a GI tag for its whisky, something that India doesn’t currently have.